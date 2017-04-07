Locked out of work, home or car? Nothing is more frustrating and anxiety provoking than that extreme feeling of exclusion and isolation. It can be equally frustrating to find a reliable, trained and versatile locksmith to fix the problem. What to do? For residents of the Seattle area, the answer is easy. Just call the Seattle Locksmith & Security.

Seattle Locksmith & Security offers full-service expertise when it comes to installing, fixing and replacing locks and security systems. Seattle Locksmith & Security is a top-notch, go-to lock solution covering Seattle and surrounding communities including Woodinville, Kirkland, Mercer, Island Media and other locations on the east side. Whether you are calling for an assessment of your home, business or automotive security or are in dire need of emergency locksmith services in Seattle; you can rely on Seattle Key Locksmith’s state-of-the-art lock installation and repair.

Seattle Locksmith & Security’s licensed technicians are trained in traditional and high-tech options for commercial locks including storefront locks, re-key services when there is a personnel change, high-security locks and smart lock options such as WiFi, Bluetooth and electronic keypad systems that feature tracking, monitoring, and lock-down mode. You say you only need a new lock for a file cabinet? No problem. No job is too small.

Renters and homeowners alike will find Seattle Locksmith & Security to provide help on installing and replacing security systems in Seattle. Did you know that most burglars come in through the front door? Don’t make access to your home easy with a poor lock. Rely on Seattle Locksmith & Security to suggest the best way to secure your home. When you call Seattle Key, you will be connected with a local technician, not a remote call center. Their technician will go over your problem and quickly send a locksmith with a solution. There will be no surprises. Seattle Locksmith & Security will offer a price quote before work begins.

Seattle Locksmith & Security also has you covered with solutions to automotive locksmith problems including key extraction, ignition replacement and repair, key programming, lock-out services, key FOBs and laser-cut, high-security keys for models like Audis and Jaguar among others. Also, Seattle Locksmith & Security has always believed in investing its resources in training their technicians in the latest lock solutions and is a member of the National Automotive Service Task Force (NASTF) an organization ensuring professional locksmiths are trained in repairing high-tech vehicles. Seattle Locksmith & Security comes highly recommended from our many satisfied customers in King County and is reachable by calling 206-453-1116 day or night.